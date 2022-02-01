Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,312 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medifast were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 74.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.67.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

