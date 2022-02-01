Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 465.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,851,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,478,000 after buying an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.99 and a 200 day moving average of $478.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.