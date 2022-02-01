Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of PK opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

