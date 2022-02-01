Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 51,867 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $203.98 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

