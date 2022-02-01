Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 504,691 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 504,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $4,665,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

