Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 guidance at $4.37-4.53 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $4.370-$4.530 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.