Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 guidance at $4.37-4.53 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $4.370-$4.530 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ARW opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
