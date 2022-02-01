Arosa Capital Management LP Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 6,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.