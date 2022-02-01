Arosa Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Baker Hughes comprises 1.4% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 95,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,436,586 shares of company stock worth $1,185,919,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.