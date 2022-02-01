Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $119.83 million and $2.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,807,547 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

