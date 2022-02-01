Arizona State Retirement System Sells 551 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

