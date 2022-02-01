Arizona State Retirement System Sells 312 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

