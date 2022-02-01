Arizona State Retirement System Sells 209 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.18 and its 200 day moving average is $233.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

