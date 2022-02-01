Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $442,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,407,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $393.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

