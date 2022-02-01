Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

RSG opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

