Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

