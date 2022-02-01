Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$290,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$580,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.98. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$26.53 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

