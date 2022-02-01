Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 37 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

Shares of NVR traded down $126.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,200.51. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,577.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5,234.11. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

