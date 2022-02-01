Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

MOH traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

