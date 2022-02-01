Aristides Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,674. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 75.81% and a net margin of 152.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.