Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,938 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,938 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,499. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

