Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PONOU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $9,955,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,147,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,454,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PONOU remained flat at $$10.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PONO Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

