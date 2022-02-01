Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arhaus stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

