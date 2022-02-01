Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 807.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,923. The company has a market cap of $685.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.