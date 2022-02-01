Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.