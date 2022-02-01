ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

