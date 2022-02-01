AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APP. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.93.

APP opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $2,931,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,939,193 shares of company stock worth $727,241,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,292,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,393,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

