Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

AIT opened at $97.98 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

