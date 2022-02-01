Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

