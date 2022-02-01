Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.11.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.