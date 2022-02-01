Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.11.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

