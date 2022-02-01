Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

