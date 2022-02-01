Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 76.1% in January

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,130. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

