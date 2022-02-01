Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,396 shares of company stock worth $629,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

