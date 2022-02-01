Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.65. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

