Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $16.89. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 57,202 shares traded.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The stock has a market cap of $827.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

