Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 95.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 10,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

