Analyzing Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) & Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $6.21 billion N/A $616.27 million N/A N/A Constellation Software $3.97 billion 9.20 $436.00 million $15.81 109.01

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eurofins Scientific and Constellation Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 2 5 2 0 2.00 Constellation Software 0 2 4 0 2.67

Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Constellation Software has a consensus price target of $2,458.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software 6.96% 57.94% 13.17%

Risk & Volatility

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Eurofins Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

