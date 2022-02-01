Analysts Set Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $18.86

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Vita Coco stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

