Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $147.00

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

