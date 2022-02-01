Analysts Set Expectations for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $71.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

