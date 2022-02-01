Analysts Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $19.17

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.