Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $28.44

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 1,765,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.