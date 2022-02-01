Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $28.44

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
AVYA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 1,765,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
