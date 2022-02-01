Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $121.25

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,390 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AFRM traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,019,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
