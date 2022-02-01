Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $121.25

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,390 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Affirm by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $59,009,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,019,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.