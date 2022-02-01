Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centamin (LON: CEY):

1/27/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 86 ($1.16).

1/6/2022 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 104 ($1.40).

12/8/2021 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 104 ($1.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 134 ($1.80).

12/8/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

CEY stock traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.04 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,756. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.17. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.66).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,920.41).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

