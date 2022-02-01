Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centamin (LON: CEY):
- 1/27/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 86 ($1.16).
- 1/6/2022 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 104 ($1.40).
- 12/8/2021 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 104 ($1.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 134 ($1.80).
- 12/8/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
CEY stock traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.04 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,756. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.17. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.66).
In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,920.41).
