Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

