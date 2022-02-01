Analysts Issue Forecasts for City Holding’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. City has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.