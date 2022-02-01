Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $612.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.20 million and the highest is $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

