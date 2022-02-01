Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post sales of $53.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,505. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.