Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.60). Kemper posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,939.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

