Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $42.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.94 billion and the highest is $43.14 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.99 billion to $149.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.01 billion to $183.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $5.54 on Monday, hitting $74.88. 9,327,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.